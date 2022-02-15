SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $64.35 on Friday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,649,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,748,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

