SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.75 Million

Analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to post sales of $677.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $638.50 million to $717.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $534.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SKYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 40,258 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $32.57. 536,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

