SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.75 Million

Analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to post sales of $677.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $638.50 million to $717.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $534.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.
SKYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.
Shares of SKYW stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $32.57. 536,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.
About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
