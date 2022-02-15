Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 28th

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$32.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.86. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.82.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.40, for a total transaction of C$62,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$204,129.20. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$383,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,843,173.33. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $583,746.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

