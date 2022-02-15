SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SLM worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in SLM by 3,661.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,152,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SLM by 720.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,547,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,576 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SLM by 350.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,939 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SLM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,565,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,961,000 after purchasing an additional 955,750 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth about $17,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLM. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.