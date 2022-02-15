Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SND. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Smart Sand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

NASDAQ SND opened at $2.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.85. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $315,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter worth $95,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.