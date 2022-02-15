SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Lowered to C$45.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $22.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

