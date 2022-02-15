Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 140,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,479,352 shares.The stock last traded at $64.96 and had previously closed at $64.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 569,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 250,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74,793 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.