SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:WKLY)

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of WKLY stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. 3,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863. SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $53.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

Get SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.