SORA Validator Token (VAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $131,761.83

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $131,761.83 and approximately $65,537.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,174.30 or 1.00075374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00065104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00022262 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00021271 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.26 or 0.00408365 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 408,003 coins. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

