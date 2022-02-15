Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP) traded down 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 694,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 801% from the average session volume of 77,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a market cap of C$9.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13.
Southern Empire Resources Company Profile (CVE:SMP)
