Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP) traded down 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 694,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 801% from the average session volume of 77,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market cap of C$9.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13.

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California. The company also owns an 85% interest in the Eastgate Gold Project with 101 unpatented BLM lode mining claims covering 817 hectares located in Churchill County, Nevada.

