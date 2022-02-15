Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SPIN opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Spine Injury Solutions has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.43.

Get Spine Injury Solutions alerts:

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc is a medical services and technology company. It provides licensing, management, marketing, billing, collection and financial services for affiliated doctors who treat patients who have sustained spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents, including orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, pain management doctors and chiropractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.