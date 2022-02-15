Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Releases Earnings Results

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SRC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.