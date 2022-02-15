Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Releases Earnings Results

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE SRC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.32.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.10.
About Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.