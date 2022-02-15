Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.10.

SRC stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 60.0% in the third quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.