Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.52-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.580 EPS.

Shares of SRC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.56. 775,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,447. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

