Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Position Raised by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) by 227.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,049 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $525,710,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,092,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Sprinklr by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,661,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 282,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,820,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,139,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 39,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.40. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

