STAG Industrial (STAG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $48.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STAG Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of STAG Industrial worth $22,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

