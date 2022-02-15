STAG Industrial (STAG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of STAG stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $48.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.87%.
Several research firms have issued reports on STAG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
