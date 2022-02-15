Standard Tokenization Protocol One Day Volume Hits $6.90 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $145.32 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00038342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00105893 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

