Stanley J. Meresman Sells 18,622 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,973,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE NET traded up $9.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.35. 5,178,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542,804. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.78 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average of $139.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
