Stephen Edward De Jong Acquires 13,200 Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Stock

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Director Stephen Edward De Jong bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,326.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,016,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,258,538.01.

Shares of CVE:ITR opened at C$2.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$132.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Integra Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.45.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.63.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.