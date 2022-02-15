STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.83.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,876,000 after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after purchasing an additional 134,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,211,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,025,194,000 after purchasing an additional 103,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 345.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,087 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.36. 528,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. STERIS has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $248.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

