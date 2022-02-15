Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Short Interest Down 60.3% in January

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the January 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 328,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($30.18).
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,216,000 after buying an additional 222,395 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $32,099,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $25,468,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
