Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares National Muni Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:MUB)

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,108 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 890% compared to the average volume of 516 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $112.30 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.30 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.05.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

