StockNews.com Downgrades El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Hold

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOCO. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.47. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 471,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,286,000 after acquiring an additional 72,264 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

