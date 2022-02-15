StockNews.com Downgrades Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HWKN. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64. Hawkins has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $41.94.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Hawkins by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hawkins by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Hawkins by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

