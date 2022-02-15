StockNews.com Downgrades TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Buy

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TAC. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.
Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 151,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,902. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.17.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.
