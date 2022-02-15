StockNews.com Downgrades TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Buy

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TAC. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 151,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,902. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,379,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 66,383 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TransAlta by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

