StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Update

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 163.0% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Shares of SVAUF opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%.

SVAUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on StorageVault Canada in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

