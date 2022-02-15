StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Update

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 163.0% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.
Shares of SVAUF opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
