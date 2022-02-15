Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the January 15th total of 249,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
