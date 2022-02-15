Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the January 15th total of 249,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

