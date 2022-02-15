SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. 91,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,723. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $50.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after buying an additional 392,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SunPower by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,264,000 after acquiring an additional 112,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SunPower by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter valued at $22,127,000. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

