SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. 91,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,723. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $50.32.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.