SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 6.3%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $16.82. 45,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,564,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 204.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 426,953 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in SunPower by 332.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SunPower by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 607.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

