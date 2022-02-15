SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

