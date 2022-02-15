Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Shaun Wills Acquires 73 Shares

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) insider Shaun Wills bought 73 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($203.49).

Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Shaun Wills bought 4,273 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.82 ($13,530.20).

On Thursday, January 13th, Shaun Wills bought 57 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £149.91 ($202.86).

SDRY traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 196.20 ($2.65). 2,380,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 243.28. The company has a market capitalization of £161.11 million and a P/E ratio of -8.91. Superdry plc has a twelve month low of GBX 180 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.07) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.62) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.07) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.79) to GBX 265 ($3.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 376.67 ($5.10).

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

