Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Shaun Wills Acquires 73 Shares

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) insider Shaun Wills bought 73 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($203.49).
Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Shaun Wills bought 4,273 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.82 ($13,530.20).
- On Thursday, January 13th, Shaun Wills bought 57 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £149.91 ($202.86).
SDRY traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 196.20 ($2.65). 2,380,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 243.28. The company has a market capitalization of £161.11 million and a P/E ratio of -8.91. Superdry plc has a twelve month low of GBX 180 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17.
About Superdry
Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.
