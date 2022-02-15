SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Shares Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) by 100.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVFC opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

