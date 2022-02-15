Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Rating Increased to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIOVF. Pareto Securities cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

BIOVF stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.