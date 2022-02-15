Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives €121.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €121.37 ($137.92).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($143.18) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($138.64) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($160.23) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Symrise stock traded up €0.75 ($0.85) on Thursday, hitting €101.25 ($115.06). 510,229 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €119.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €120.45. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($83.50).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

