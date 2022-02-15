Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading Up 9.8%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s stock price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 2,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 471,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $528,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $31,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

