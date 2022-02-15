Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.98 and last traded at $85.34. 10,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 523,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.97.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.34.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

