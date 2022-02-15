Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.32. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAIT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Taitron Components by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 81,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 72,380 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 31,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

