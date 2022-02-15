Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,063 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,635 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

