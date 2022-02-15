Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.53 Billion

Analysts forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report sales of $31.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.91 billion to $31.89 billion. Target posted sales of $28.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $106.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.92 billion to $106.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $108.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.50 billion to $110.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $208.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Target by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 665,974 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,133,000 after buying an additional 177,640 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Target by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 444,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $102,790,000 after buying an additional 66,977 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,414,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

