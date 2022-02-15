TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.76% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $25,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 107.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 81.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 55.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCRR opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

