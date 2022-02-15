TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,123 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16.

TCRR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

