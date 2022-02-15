TD Securities Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$180.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fundamental Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$165.95.

TSE CM traded up C$0.54 on Tuesday, reaching C$162.02. The company had a trading volume of 554,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$154.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$149.45. The stock has a market cap of C$73.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$113.20 and a 52 week high of C$167.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.2100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total value of C$3,212,092.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$372,548.68. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$614,098.67. Insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492 over the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

