TD Securities Raises Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target to C$140.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEQ. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

MEQ traded up C$0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$135.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 970. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25. Mainstreet Equity has a 1 year low of C$75.77 and a 1 year high of C$136.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$125.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$116.31.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported C$4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$2.45. The business had revenue of C$42.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.6799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

