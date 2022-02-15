TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $9.37 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 644,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

