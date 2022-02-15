TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $9.37 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.37.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.70.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
