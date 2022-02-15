Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Teladoc Health posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($3.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,773 shares of company stock worth $629,428 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,312,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

