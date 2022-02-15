Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the January 15th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TEI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 64,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,379. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $8.23.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.0633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
