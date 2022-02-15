Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Update

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the January 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GIM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 217,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,832. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.0342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 269,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 147,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

