Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.630-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.820-$1.920 EPS.

Shares of TDC traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Teradata by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 62,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Teradata by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Teradata by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 129,844 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 539.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

