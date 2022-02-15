Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $1,350.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a sell rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $943.03.

Tesla stock opened at $875.76 on Monday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $991.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $913.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,917,209 shares of company stock worth $1,919,082,185. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schusterman Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $52,839,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $23,492,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,016 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $510,442,000 after purchasing an additional 368,706 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

