The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139,302 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $757,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after buying an additional 6,021,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after buying an additional 5,210,303 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

KO stock opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $262.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

